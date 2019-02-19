TC Oma whips up 'hazardous' conditions for region's coast

AS TROPICAL cyclone Oma is expected to move closer over the next few days, the region's surfers, boaters and beach-goers are reminded to prioritise safety.

Early yesterday the Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for areas including the Capricornia Coast that surf and swell conditions from today were "expected to be hazardous” for activities such as rock fishing, surfing, boating and swimming.

BoM meteorologist Lachlan Stoney said while Oma was "very far away” just north of New Caledonia it was important to stay alert as it continued to slowly move in a southwesterly direction.

Mr Stoney said Oma was a category 2 cyclone which was expected to stay offshore but could still "have very serious effects on the beaches”.

"We're forecasting very high tides anyway from today (Monday) onwards, they're getting up to the highest tides experienced in that part of the country,” Mr Stoney said.

"We've got very large swell coming in over the top of that high tide potentially up to 5m by the time we get into Friday to Sunday.

"The current warning for hazardous surf is actually south of the town of 1770 because the reef tends to protect a lot of the Capricornia Coast from incoming swell but the high tides will be an issue.”

He said the cyclone would likely start moving away on Sunday but it was "hard to forecast” exactly where it would be.