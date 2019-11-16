Menu
Tayla’s vision to help other sick children

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
“BRAVE” and a “ray of sunshine” are how people describe eight-year-old Tayla Weir.

The Kin Kora student has undergone brain surgery for a tumour found in December last year and will continue treatment at Queensland Children’s Hospital in Brisbane.

Despite her own hardship, Tayla is more interested in helping other sick children.

That’s why she’s organised for her school community to wear crazy socks as part of McHappy Day which raises funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charity.

“My family stayed there and it’s really important,” Tayla said.

“It’s meant a lot and we’ve been there heaps of times.”

Today Tayla will be at the Boyne Island McDonald’s making sock puppets as part of the fundraiser.

Mother Michelle Weir could not be more proud.

“This was all Tayla,” Mrs Weir said.

“She wanted to give back and use what she’s been through as a platform to get the message out there what (RMHC) does for rural families like ours.”

The Weir family linked with McDonald’s owner Leanne Patrick earlier in the year, who had had similar hardships with her son.

“Gladstone is one of the highest users of the Ronald McDonald house particularly in south-east Queensland,” Mrs Patrick said.

“It is imperative that we support McHappy Day and the RMHC so we can help families like Tayla’s.”

For every Big Mac sold on McHappy Day $2 will go towards the Ronald McDonald Charity House which provides accommodation and support for families with children in hospital.

People can also buy $5 silly socks or $2 or $10 Helping Hands.

Makenzie Hunt, Maddison Donnelly, Tayla Weir, Jett McCrackan and (back) Erinn Clements and Matilda Weir her school friends at Kin Kora have all worn crazy socks to help raise money for the Ronald McDonald Charity House.

brain surgery mchappy day ronald mcdonald house charities sick children
Gladstone Observer

