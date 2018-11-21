Taxi driver gang bashed, robbed by group at Barney Pt

A YOUNG Gladstone man has walked free on parole after breaking a taxi driver's jaw during a brutal bashing at Barney Point.

Luke Wilson, 19 pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court to three charges including one count of robbery in company with personal violence, grievous bodily harm and wilful damage.

Wilson and the victim, a part-time taxi driver, had met on a previous occasion whereby the victim had picked Wilson up in a taxi.

Wilson became a regular passenger and the court heard the pair exchanged numbers so that Wilson could text him if he needed a lift outside the victim's work hours.

About 2.30am on January 20 Wilson texted the man for a lift. The man arrived to pick the teen up from the Barney Point address but Wilson asked if he could use the man's phone first.

Wilson took the phone, went inside and came back out with two friends. He sat in the front passenger seat and handed the phone back.

A notification on the man's phone screen showed someone had used his banking app to make a transaction.

The man confronted Wilson but the teen denied making any transactions. Wilson grabbed the phone back and punched the man several times to the head.

The court heard the three men got out of the car and pulled the victim onto the road.

All three were kicking and punching him when Wilson pulled away to pick up a brick on the side of the road.

Wilson smashed the brick down onto the victim's face before a gold chain was snatched from his neck.

The victim managed to get up and run back to the car. As he drove away Wilson hurled the brick at the windscreen, smashing it.

The victim drove to hospital and was later transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he needed a jaw reconstruction.

Police attended a Barney Point address and took Wilson into custody where he has spent the past 303 days.

The court heard the victim was not working at the time of the offence and had acted out of "good faith" to pick up Wilson and his friends.

It was the victim's personal car that was smashed by the brick.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said his client had a one-year-old child that he wanted to set a good example for.

He said at the time of offending Wilson was intoxicated.

Mr Moon said while in custody his client had gained several qualifications and certificates and when released would work for his brother's concreting business.

Wilson was sentenced to 4.5 years imprisonment, with 10 months already served taken into account.

He was released on parole on November 19 with an operational period of five years.