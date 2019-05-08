Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Just after midnight the taxi driver accepted a job at Larapinta to pick-up two men and a woman.
Just after midnight the taxi driver accepted a job at Larapinta to pick-up two men and a woman.
Crime

Taxi driver flees in fear after argument

by Judith Aisthorpe
8th May 2019 8:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TAXI driver fled from his car, fearing for his safety after an argument broke out when he went to pick up a group of people in Alice Springs on Monday morning.

Just after midnight the taxi driver accepted a job at Larapinta to pick-up two men and a woman.

Duty Superintendent Richard Bryson told the ABC the groups started to argue - at which point the driver decided to leave the car.

"The taxi driver got out of the taxi, fearing for his safety, but one of the males followed him and proceeded to assault him and then proceeded to actually steal the taxi and drive from the scene," he said.

It's understood the driver was shaken from the incident but suffered no major injuries.

More Stories

Show More
assault crime transport

Top Stories

    100 JOBS: Labor to promise Gladstone CBD boost

    premium_icon 100 JOBS: Labor to promise Gladstone CBD boost

    Politics IN A bid to help revive the city centre, Labor is today expected to promise to create 100 full-time Department of Human Services jobs in Gladstone.

    'I left four times and went back': Abuse victim opens up

    premium_icon 'I left four times and went back': Abuse victim opens up

    Crime Domestic violence victim shares stories to help others

    Masked, armed thieves front court over alleged violent spree

    premium_icon Masked, armed thieves front court over alleged violent spree

    News The three men, in their 20s, were charged

    • 8th May 2019 10:00 AM
    'Wonderful morning': Whole town to attend morning tea

    premium_icon 'Wonderful morning': Whole town to attend morning tea

    News One in two Australians are diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85

    • 8th May 2019 10:00 AM