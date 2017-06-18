24°
Tax these bloody bags of bolts

Michael J Bailey | 18th Jun 2017 4:32 AM
PAY YOUR DUES: "Emma” takes a photo of a human. The robot can speak, play music and take pictures.
PAY YOUR DUES: "Emma" takes a photo of a human. The robot can speak, play music and take pictures.

FIRST things first. Let me tell you that this is me talking, MJ Bailey ... this isn't a robot.

But let me tell you this as well, us humans are being discriminated against.

Here we are working even harder these days and paying our taxes.

Then, all of a sudden, a robot or a program comes along to do our job.

Bad luck, stiff shit ... you're out the door. We've got Robbie the Robot to now do your jobs.

That's all fine and dandy but does this bloody bag of bolts pay the same taxes that you paid when you were working ... ummm, no.

Why should we have to pay our dues when slogging away and then have some hot-wired patched-in poacher come along, do the same work and not pay any taxes.

Don't, however, blame Robbie. He's probably got feelings these days as well.

Blame the corporations who are putting these artificial intelligence intruders into our workplaces and jobs.

Figures out this week show 100 million in the US will be replaced by robots and computers in the next 12 months.

"Emma" the robot pictured in a Diakonie Altholstein dementia residential group in Kiel, Germany, 11 May 2017. The robot can speak, play music and take photographs of residents on demand. Photo: Carsten Rehder/dpa
"Emma" the robot pictured in a Diakonie Altholstein dementia residential group in Kiel, Germany, 11 May 2017. The robot can speak, play music and take photographs of residents on demand. Photo: Carsten Rehder/dpa

Even journalism is at risk with programs capable of writing news stories.

Not sure a computer could plumb the depths of my brain to come up with these sorts of ravings, but they do write a news story you'd find hard to pick from the real thing.

But there are also programs that can write ads and even do the voice-overs. The ads you might be watching or listening to in the future might just be produced by a computer.

It is quite likely a robot will be doing my radio-announcing job in the near future.

And instead of some costly amber to keep the vocals cords loose and working, it will only need a bit of RP7 and it won't then come in with a hangover either!

That's all fine, I can live with a robot doing my job and I'm sure there are a few people out there who won't mind them doing their job ... think plumbers and those poor souls who had to go down and retrieve a body from a drain the other day.

But now we need the government and all those future predictors to come clean with their promises that robots and computers will make our lives easier.

Back to my original point, we need these robots to start paying taxes so we can actually retire earlier.

If a robot takes my job, I want the money-hungry corporation that put it in place to pay the taxes that I used to pay.

So all I'll need to do is make my appointment with Centrelink to sign for my early retirement cheque.

Hell, I don't even mind if a computer meets me at the dole office to organise it. As it is there are fewer and fewer people working in these places as evidenced by the 42 million unanswered calls Centrelink apparently got the other day.

At least they might even stop pointing me to the nearest computer screen in the dole office and stop telling me to do all the work myself.

If the robot greets me, he/she might just require me to push something on its chest to get what I want (perhaps best it isn't a "she” in this case).

This is the future of mankind and I'm feeling a bit Nostradamus-ish here.

A computer or robot taking over my job will allow me and the whole of mankind to sit back and expand our minds to think up the next big thing.

This is where our heads start getting bigger, our bodies smaller and we start looking like those images of ET we see all the time (no personal comments here please).

Not sure what the expansion of my mind will come up with. At the moment, my spare time is spent thinking about food and beer ... perhaps I'm going to stumble on a new invention that combines all your daily nutrients in a beer form!

Meanwhile the funny-looking electronic MJ Bailey is getting up (well, he never really went to bed anyway) at 4am to get ready for my morning radio program.

I'm feeling better about this future already, as long as those pesky robots start paying their tax and don't compute some dodgy accountancy to get out of it.

This is the real MJ Bailey signing off, signing off, signing off, signing ... [sorry fatal error, please reboot].

MJ Bailey is a morning announcer on 4CC

Gladstone Observer

