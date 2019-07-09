Tax cuts were nothing but a cynical ploy to buy votes

Greens leader Richard Richard Di Natale speaks at the National Press Club in Canberra.

Greens leader Richard Richard Di Natale speaks at the National Press Club in Canberra. ROHAN THOMSON

OH WHAT blind fools are we Australian voters?

The Reserve Bank has set the lowest interest rate in living memory. The government is in denial that the economy is seriously faltering and relies on pithy lies to bluff the people that they are building a "strong economy".

We have the most inexperienced Treasurer in memory in Josh Frydenberg who wouldn't know how to play Monopoly.

Labor has capitulated to the three tranche tax reductions under the guise of social reform when it was nothing but a cynical vote buy-up.

Tax give-aways will not solve our energy, water, education, health, infrastructure, housing, and all the necessary policy requirements of a modern vibrant society including implementation of the Uluru Statement of the Heart.

Greens leader Richard de Natale got it right when he accused both major parties as "full of crap".

In the meantime, Newstart recipients and pensioners are living Third World lifestyles that any decent social reform government would be exhibiting interventionist compassion.

MICHAEL HENDERSON

Maroochydore