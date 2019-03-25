Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jason Taumalolo. North Queensland Cowboys return from Brisbane after their loss to the Broncos. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Jason Taumalolo. North Queensland Cowboys return from Brisbane after their loss to the Broncos. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Rugby League

Taumalolo facing lengthy 10-week recovery

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
25th Mar 2019 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COWBOYS wrecking ball Jason Taumalolo faces up to 10 weeks on the sidelines.

The Cowboys confirmed Monday morning that Taumalolo had sustained a grade three medial ligament injury, forcing him out of action for six to 10 weeks.

The best case scenario is that Taumalolo returns for their away game against South Sydney in Round 9, but he may be sidelined up to Round 13 when the Cowboys host the Sea Eagles at 1300SMILES Stadium.

Taumalolo suffered the injury while falling awkwardly from a tackle by Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Junior during last week's Queensland Derby which North Queensland lost 29-10.

Taumalolo's injury is a major blow for the Cowboys, who ran rampant against the Dragons in Round 1 thanks to Taumalolo's record 301 metres.

"It'd be a huge loss," Cowboys assistant coach Josh Hannay said yesterday.

"He's an important part of our team, we all know that."

More to come

More Stories

Show More
jason taumalolo north queensland cowboys nrl rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Truck roll over at major roundabout causing delays

    Truck roll over at major roundabout causing delays

    News EMERGENCY services just arrived at the scene of a large truck roll over at a major Gladstone region roundabout

    • 25th Mar 2019 12:20 PM
    Why Gladstone needs to embrace tourism market

    premium_icon Why Gladstone needs to embrace tourism market

    Business GAPDL chief says cruise industry is key for Gladstone's future.

    Community crows over Calliope's day

    premium_icon Community crows over Calliope's day

    News Calliope Roosters host Family Day at Bunting Park.

    • 25th Mar 2019 12:30 PM