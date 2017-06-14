TATTOOS GALORE: Gladstone joins the body ink craze

TATTOOS are in these days and Gladstone is no exception when it comes to body art.

We see plenty of sleeves, neck, ear, back and full body tattoos around the place these days.

You only have to watch an NRL and AFL game to see tattoos galore on the players and even the ladies are starting to join in with many netballers and the AFLW players sporting colour decorations.

Gladstone is spoilt for tattoo artists with two multi-talented studios housing a range of artists catering to clients across the region.

True Colours Tattoo Studio and Black Dagger Tattoo have been busy with everything from traditional to Japanese design, grey wash realism and black work.

We have asked both studios to send in pictures of some of their favourite tattoos to appear in a special two-page feature in tomorrow's paper.

Do you have a tattoo you're proud of and want to show it off? Send in a picture of your tattoo to the Observer and the best ones will be published in our tattoo feature.

Send your pics to newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au and include a brief description of the tattoo and what it means to you.