Tatted-up young dad’s first taste of jail after car robbery

A young Moreton Bay father has gotten his first taste of life behind bars after he was jailed for his role in the robbery of a man known to him.

Morayfield man Blade Nateous Smith, 25, pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Thursday to one count of robbery in company with another.

The court heard the robbery occurred in the late evening of April 21 or early morning of April 22, 2020 at an address in Caboolture.

Smith and a juvenile offender who has already been sentenced for their role in the robbery confronted the victim at his residence, before hanging around outside when they "didn't get what they asked for".

Morayfield man Blade Nateous Smith, 25. Picture: Facebook

When the victim eventually emerged from his house, Smith held him by the arms while the juvenile offender punched him multiple times.

When the victim tried to escape in his vehicle, Smith wrenched him from his car and threw him to the ground, the court heard.

The juvenile offender then stole the victim's car, while Smith decamped in his own vehicle.

The victim's car was discovered by police being driven by a different person on April 24, with Smith himself intercepted on April 26 and submitting to a police interview, where he accepted he was at the victim's house and participated in the theft.

He was granted watchhouse bail which was ultimately revoked on September 25 last year.

Smith has spent the intervening period in custody, some seven months and four days, his first time behind bars.

The court heard Smith, the father of a young child, had a history of property and nuisance-type offending and was on several suspended sentences when the robbery was committed.

Defence counsel Tracy Thorp told the court Smith's incarceration had been a "real wake-up call" to her client.

Smith was sentenced to two years' imprisonment, suspended after serving eight months.

A two-month suspended sentence for failing to appear was also activated, meaning Smith still has about another three months until his release.

