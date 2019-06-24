Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Magnetite rocks being drilled. Photo: Submitted.
Magnetite rocks being drilled. Photo: Submitted.
News

Tassie mining company swoops in on Mount Larcom

Sean Fox
by
24th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TASMANIAN mining company has put its foot forward to explore for a particular mineral west of Mount Larcom in the Gladstone region.

Tasmania Mines Ltd had originally excluded 13 sub-blocks of land which covered 41sq km, and has been resumed to target for the exploration of iron-magnetite.

The company currently holds a three-year lease, with an option to extend for a further three years if the operation is profitable.

A Queensland Government Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy spokesperson said the company has three exploration permits that were issued in 2015, 2016 and 2019 for locations west of Mount Larcom.

"The three permits allow the company to explore for all minerals other than coal with iron-magnetite listed as a targeted mineral," the spokesperson said.

"In accordance with the Land Access Code, all exploration activities undertaken by the company are to be negotiated and approved by direct engagement with the landholders."

A notice from the department which described the company's proposal to explore minerals in the area was first published in The Morning Bulletin on Wednesday.

industry mining mount larcom tasmania tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    SKY HIGH: Mayor calls for watchdog to monitor airfares

    premium_icon SKY HIGH: Mayor calls for watchdog to monitor airfares

    News MAYOR Matt Burnett has called for a watchdog to monitor regional airfares to ensure passengers are not getting ripped off.

    • 24th Jun 2019 8:09 AM
    PHOTOS: Celebrating a century of the Mount Larcom Show

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Celebrating a century of the Mount Larcom Show

    News Find out how the show went and what everyone had to say about it

    GWSS students learn how a book is written

    premium_icon GWSS students learn how a book is written

    News Local author Sue-Ellen Pashley visited GWSS to teach children

    'Give back': Cancer survivor's honour for Relay for Life

    premium_icon 'Give back': Cancer survivor's honour for Relay for Life

    News Find out why Helen was chosen as the face of this year's relay