Taskforce launched to target suspicious fires, arson in region

A bus allegedly set on fire by a 16-year-old male in June at Gladstone State High School. Sarah Steger

AN ANTI-arson taskforce has been re-launched in central Queensland to target suspicious fire activity this bushfire season.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and the Queensland Police Service have formed Taskforce Vulcan to prevent and investigate bushfire arson.

It comes after a Gladstone teenager was charged for setting alight at Gladstone State High School in June.

A police media spokeswoman said the 16-year-old male was charged for arson and trespassing after he allegedly set a mini-bus parked on school grounds on fire.

The Department of Education confirmed to The Observer in June that the school's administration block also suffered minor smoke and heat damage.

Capricornia Police District, Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow, said the Queensland Police Service treated all arson offences very seriously and would continue to actively target people in the community who unnecessarily and deliberately light fires.

"Arson can have devastating consequences to property and in some cases, can cause the loss of life," Detective Inspector Shadlow said.

"The community plays a very important role in helping police solve arson offences.

"Under the Criminal Code, if a person is found guilty of arson they may be liable to a maximum sentence of life imprisonment."

QFES Director Regional Development Superintendent Ross Macrae said the taskforce had proven effective in the fight against arson since it was established.

"Taskforce Vulcan has led to a number of successful investigations and prosecutions into illegal fire activity since it was formed in 2012," Mr Macrae said.

"The taskforce aims to prevent and investigate bushfire arson and is used to educate and prosecute those who illegally light fires.

"Acts of arson and disregard by people to obtain permits and comply with permit conditions put the lives of residents and emergency services personnel at risk. These acts can also result in the unnecessary destruction of property."

QFES Regional Manager Acting Superintendent Kaye Healing said the community had an important role to play this bushfire season.

"The time for controlled burns has passed and landholders should now aim to prevent the ignition of fires," Ms Healing said.

"Now is the time for the community to be aware and remain vigilant. Everyone can play a role to help ensure our community stays safe."

If someone is found guilty of unlawfully setting fire to a crop or endangering property by setting fire to something they may be liable to a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment.

Anyone who may have information about a suspected arsonist or anything which may assist in a suspicious fire investigation is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

For further information on how to obtain a fire permit visit www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.