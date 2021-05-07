Taroom grazier catches up with Coles buyers at Beef

Andrew and son Joe Simmons of Taroom cooking a steak at the Beef Australia Coles kitchen.

While at Beef Australia this week, Coles announced it had added 30 new Australian farming families as direct cattle suppliers, 15 of which are from Queensland.

Taroom grazier Andrew Simmons is among the 130 farming families in Australia that supply their meat to Coles.

The Simmons family owns Carinya, Taroom, 1200 hectares across three properties with a cattle and feedlot operation.

Mr Simmons has been supplying Coles with three decks of cattle for the past 30 years.

He sends the cattle to the yearling market in Brisbane.

“I like the idea of partnering with them because you have a continuity, you know where you are going, you know they look after you and you have a contract and price you know you’re not going to lose,” Mr Simmons said.

“It’s not necessarily as big game but at times there is, depends when you buy your cattle.

“If you’re buying cattle direct into the feedlot, it’s a bit marginal but we were buying young cattle, back grounding them on our property and putting them into the feedlot.

“It’s worked very well.

“It’s good to see they are spreading their wings and getting out to a bigger base.”

Coles general manager for meat Charlotte Gilbert said the new agreement underpinned Coles’ values as it has a commitment to selling only 100 per cent Australian beef and with no added hormones.

“We are extremely proud of the relationships we have built with all of our farmers in Australia,” she said.

“In Queensland specifically, we have more than tripled the number of individual farming families we work with from just 37 in 2018 to over 130 farming families today.

“Our buyers are regularly visiting our farmers to better understand their business and how we can work together to provide the best quality product for our customers.

“That is really just the lifeblood of what we do, working with Australian producers.”

Travelling to Rockhampton for the expo, Coles representatives have had the chance to visit the farming families.

“It’s a real privilege, you get to hear exactly what is going on in their world and how you can help them,” Ms Gilbert said.

“If we don’t have great relationships at a producer level, then fundamentally we don’t have great meat, this is about driving great practices, knowing where our meat comes from, knowing how it has been cared for and having great quality at the end.”

Coles also announced it has established a multi-year agreement to process livestock at Teys Australia’s Beenleigh processing facility.

“Our new processing arrangement with Teys Australia Beenleigh, and direct livestock supply arrangements with 30 new farming families demonstrates our passion and long-term commitment to the Australian beef industry,” she said.