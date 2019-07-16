Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Passengers have been stranded after an oil spill suspended a Tuesday morning flight to Brisbane.
Passengers have been stranded after an oil spill suspended a Tuesday morning flight to Brisbane. Ellen Ransley
Breaking

Tarmac oil spill strands passengers for nine hours

Ellen Ransley
by
16th Jul 2019 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PASSENGERS have been stranded after a suspected oil spill on the tarmac at the Roma Airport.

The spill has grounded a departing flight bound for Brisbane from Roma this morning.

One of dozens of passengers told Newscorp the flight was due to leave Roma at 10.30am but shortly after were told they would not be able to leave until the tarmac spill had been cleaned up.

Shortly before 12pm, passengers were asked to vacate the plane.

"They have put us all on the 7.20pm flight tonight instead," a passenger said.

"It's a bit annoying that we have to wait another seven hours for a flight to Brisbane... I could drive there in that time," another said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were not called to the scene.

Maranoa Regional Council have been approached for comment.

MORE TO COME..

airport air traffic brisbane oil spill qantas roma
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    FREE CUPCAKES: Coles celebrates new look

    premium_icon FREE CUPCAKES: Coles celebrates new look

    Business Find out how you can score a cupcake during the store's relaunch ceremony

    Travelling tools on show at CNW Gladstone

    premium_icon Travelling tools on show at CNW Gladstone

    Business 'Everything you can ever think of is on this truck'

    CCTV footage captures bizarre Chemist Warehouse theft

    premium_icon CCTV footage captures bizarre Chemist Warehouse theft

    News Lawyer tells court her client is embarrassed