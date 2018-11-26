Targeting the needy this Christmas

CHARITY: UnitingCare and Target have teamed up again for this year's Christmas appeal.

CHARITY: UnitingCare and Target have teamed up again for this year's Christmas appeal. Trevor Veale/The Coffs Coast Adv

DEPARTMENT store Target and UnitingCare Queensland have launched their annual Christmas appeal to raise money to help people struggling financially this Christmas.

Shoppers can do their part by buying a bauble for $2, purchasing a white Christmas gift box for $3, or donate a gift at their local Target.

UnitingCare group executive Brent McCracken said last year the appeal raised $160,000 which benefited over 12,000 individuals.

"We're incredibly grateful of all of the donations we receive through the appeal, with every gift and contribution making a huge difference to a family doing it tough this Christmas,” MrMcCracken said.

"This year, because of growing need in our communities, we are aiming to support even more families across the State.”

Regional manager Jason Reid said the appeal was a great opportunity for people to support their community.

"We really do rely on the generosity of people in our community to dig deep,” MrReid said.

This will be the final year Target Gladstone will participate, as it is scheduled to close by December 29.