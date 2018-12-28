Menu
Target Country will close this Saturday.
Target Country to shut its doors tomorrow

Mark Zita
28th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
IT WILL be the end of an era when Gladstone's only Target store closes tomorrow.

A Target spokeswoman said the store would close because the lease was expiring.

"We want to thank our Gladstone team, the local community and all of our customers for shopping with us over the last 15 years," she said.

Last month, an announcement was posted on the windows of the store thanking loyal Target customers who have shopped there.

The sign also redirected them to existing stores in Biloela, a two-hour drive west from Gladstone, and Rockhampton, just over an hour's drive north.

A spokeswoman for Stockland Gladstone has confirmed Kmart will expand into the space.

"We understand that vibrant town centres are important to the community and we continue to explore opportunities to enhance the overall customer experience for shoppers at Stockland Gladstone," she said.

Three new speciality retailers and an upgrade to car parks and amenities are also planned.

It has been six years since Stockland made an application to Gladstone Regional Council for a $150million redevelopment.

Construction is expected to start next year.

Gladstone Observer

