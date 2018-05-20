Tannum's wheelchair access is rolling ahead

THE spirit of generosity was alive as local residents supported the beach mats sausage sizzle fundraiser at Tannum Sands main beach last weekend.

Event organiser Brian Hill was overjoyed with how the community banded together and helped out.

All up $1400 was raised towards the overall goal of $25,000 to supply (Push Mobility) beach mats for Tannum Sands (main beach) and Agnes Water.

"I'm very excited and couldn't ask for a better day to get disabled people back down to the beach again,” he said.

Volunteers came from a variety of community groups.

CQUniversity students from Gladstone, Rockhampton and Bundaberg worked tirelessly alongside Boyne Tannum Rotary Club members doing the sausage sizzle.

The best part of the day for Mr Hill was seeing the smiling faces of people using the beach mats for the first time.

"There was one lady in a wheelchair who was able to come down and enjoy using the beach for the first time in 25 years,” he said.

For many people in wheelchairs they were able to experience sand and saltwater on their feet.

He also had praise for Tannum Sands Surf Club and the council for their support.

Mr Hill was very happy with how the fundraising day went but realised the hard work had only just begun.

"There is more fundraising to be done down the track but it's a good start,” he said.

"Rotary Gladstone might possibly sponsor a beach- friendly wheelchair to help out.

"Thank you to all who have helped to support this and made donations.”

The beach mats are 30m long, lock in when they are set up and easy to carry.

Anyone wanting to vie the beach mats can go to www.pushmobility.com.au