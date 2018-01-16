Menu
Tannum's night life heats up with whisky, live music nights

COFFEE OR WHISKY? Say Espresso Bar owner Brett McGuiness has started a whisky and live music night Fridays.
Tegan Annett
FRIDAY nights are picking up at Tannum Sands with Say Espresso Bar's new live music and whisky functions.

The event, which celebrates good whisky, local musicians and cheese and meat platters, has attracted a full house every week since it started last month.

Cafe owner of three years Brett McGuiness said it was a "really good success” and the start of his goal to create a haven for local artists and to offer Sunday sessions with live music.

"The local community has really gotten on board and they're loving what we're offering,” he said.

"I've always wanted to do this because I thought there was a need for it at Boyne Tannum.”

The cafe also features a different local artist each month, something he wants to expand on by hosting monthly artist nights.

Mr McGuiness hoped during his next negotiation for leasing the Garnet St store he can gain approval for the Sunday sessions.

"I love supporting local ... we'll be doing our first art night this month sometime,” he said.

"I want to bring in local artists who want an audience and an opportunity for some exposure.”

