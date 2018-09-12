Tannum's good sports to receive more sports equipment

Sporty kids: Tannum Sands School sports captains Jessica Buck, Francesca Deboul, Camille Bebendorf and Lachlan Blackmore are eager to see the new sports equipment from the Coles Sports Program.

TANNUM Sands State School students have scooped the sports equipment pool after collecting nearly 690,000 vouchers from the Coles' Sports for School Program.

Gladstone region schools are expected to receive more than $27,000 in sports gear from Coles this month as they will deliver an extensive range of quality sports gear to around 29 local primary and secondary schools.

Sports captains were looking forward to the variety of equipment they will soon be receiving.

Francesca Daboul was one student who was keen to see what they will use for upcoming sports activities.

"It will be exciting to have new sports equipment and it will introduce more sporting activities to the school," Francesca said.

More than 7000 schools across Australia participated in the program between February and April this year by collecting over 200 million vouchers at Coles.

Some of the sports equipment Tannum School ordered were softball and throw and catch kit, lacrosse kit, juggling balls and clubs.

Tannum State School Health and Physical Education teacher Andrew Cairns said replacing old equipment and replacing them with new gave the students new opportunities to play and learn.

"This gives the students more interesting equipment for physical education and a greater variety of activities to stay on task and learn different skills," Mr Cairns said.