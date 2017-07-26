Tannum's global dinner takes on inequality

GREAT WORK: Kailyn Smith, Meli-lisa Eayrs, Luke Porter and Harry Shuttleworth are members of Tannum Sands State High School's organising committee for their global dinner.

IN LESS than three weeks, Tannum Sands State High School will be hosting a global dinner.

The dinner aims to raise funds as well as awareness about global inequality but it will do this in a slightly different way to your typical fundraiser.

Each guest will be assigned to a table on the night, with each table representing a different country. Guests at each table will be served snacks and refreshments.

But while those sitting at developed nation tables can expect the best, those people who are allocated to developing nation tables will be in for a shock.

The way in which the different tables will be treated will reflect their position in the global hierarchy.

Organising committee member Luke Porter is in charge of decorations.

"Countries like America (will) have extravagant vases and flowers and countries like Ethiopia (may have) a pot of dirt,” he said.

It is hoped the experience will bring home to people what it is like to come from a country where they are denied basic opportunities and services.

All guests will receive a two-course buffet dinner regardless of which country they are assigned. The dinner will include dishes reflecting each of the nationalities present.

Committee members Luke, Harry Shuttleworth, Meli-lisa Eayrs and Kailyn Smith have worked hard to get the project off the ground.

Meli-lisa said she hoped people would take away from the event an awareness of "their privilege, the fact that they live in a place where everything is given to them”.

The night is a whole-of-school effort, with home economics classes preparing the food and volunteer students waiting tables.

The school is hoping to have 120 people attend.

Three full tables have already been sold, one of which was bought out by Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher.

All funds raised will be donated to World Vision.