26°
News

Tannum's global dinner takes on inequality

Julia Bartrim
| 26th Jul 2017 9:29 AM
GREAT WORK: Kailyn Smith, Meli-lisa Eayrs, Luke Porter and Harry Shuttleworth are members of Tannum Sands State High School's organising committee for their global dinner.
GREAT WORK: Kailyn Smith, Meli-lisa Eayrs, Luke Porter and Harry Shuttleworth are members of Tannum Sands State High School's organising committee for their global dinner. Julia Bartrim

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN LESS than three weeks, Tannum Sands State High School will be hosting a global dinner.

The dinner aims to raise funds as well as awareness about global inequality but it will do this in a slightly different way to your typical fundraiser.

Each guest will be assigned to a table on the night, with each table representing a different country. Guests at each table will be served snacks and refreshments.

But while those sitting at developed nation tables can expect the best, those people who are allocated to developing nation tables will be in for a shock.

The way in which the different tables will be treated will reflect their position in the global hierarchy.

Organising committee member Luke Porter is in charge of decorations.

"Countries like America (will) have extravagant vases and flowers and countries like Ethiopia (may have) a pot of dirt,” he said.

It is hoped the experience will bring home to people what it is like to come from a country where they are denied basic opportunities and services.

All guests will receive a two-course buffet dinner regardless of which country they are assigned. The dinner will include dishes reflecting each of the nationalities present.

Committee members Luke, Harry Shuttleworth, Meli-lisa Eayrs and Kailyn Smith have worked hard to get the project off the ground.

Meli-lisa said she hoped people would take away from the event an awareness of "their privilege, the fact that they live in a place where everything is given to them”.

The night is a whole-of-school effort, with home economics classes preparing the food and volunteer students waiting tables.

The school is hoping to have 120 people attend.

Three full tables have already been sold, one of which was bought out by Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher.

All funds raised will be donated to World Vision.

Gladstone Observer
'You're going to lose your job': Gladstone man in strife

'You're going to lose your job': Gladstone man in strife

'You're going to lose your job, aren't you?' the magistrate asked him.

Tensions rise as more Gladstone workers vote on strike

Protected action ballot due next month for Gladstone workforce.

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

BSL, Yarwun, QAL owner lashes out against power prices

Aerials of Boyne Smelter Limited (BSL) from early 2013, company preferred images. Photo Contributed

NEM is not competitive: Rio Tinto

Local Partners

Trinity College plans to move primary campus

Local school officially opens their $2 million building.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Gladstone City Eisteddfod event program hot off the press

NEARLY HERE: Gladstone Eisteddfod's Beth Jones, Pauline Newman and Heidi Johnson prepare this year's event program.

Organisers prepare for release of the 2017 event program.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

MOVIE REVIEW: War for the Planet of the Apes

Andy Serkis monkeys around with Apocalypse Now in War For the Planet Of the Apes.

Ninja Warrior airs clips of dead contestant Johann Ofner

Johann Ofner has been identified as the man shot dead in an incident in the Brisbane CBD this afternoon

He was killed before the series went to air.

Meet 7 of the Fraser Coast's most eligible bachelors

Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Bobbi Depp.

Are you single and looking for love?

Justin Bieber speaks after cancelling 14 concerts

Helal’s selfie with Bieber

So is he starting his own church or not?

Uproar over Australian Ninja Warrior grand final

Ben powers through new obstacle, “the spider jump”.Source:Channel 9

"What the hell happens now?"

Kendall Jenner's raunchy pose could breach standards

Kendall Jenner

Other celebs including Rita Ora, Bella Hadid posted similar shots.

The best and worst reality TV coming

Matty J in a scene from episode two of The Bachelor.

Reality TV bonanza as Hell’s Kitchen, The Block and Survivor launch.

BIG HOUSE, BIG SHED, BIG POOL, BIG VIEWS GET HERE QUICK!

21 Dorinda Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 4 $499,000

Have you been looking for a home that is a little different? Do you need a property that has the 3 "must have" features - Family sized home, Shed & Pool? Are you...

CALLING FIRST HOME BUYERS!!!

25 Stoneybrook Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 3 2 2 $239,500

Don't delay with this one! This home is priced to sell so you will need to get in quick! This modern home is perfect for first home buyers looking to enter the...

20K REDUCTION... MOTIVATED SALE... INVEST OR NEST

1 Steed Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 $179,000

This high set home situated in the sought after location of West Gladstone will not last long. It is priced to sell! The home is spacious under roof offering a...

The Ideal Starter Home..!

5 Trevally Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $140,000

Calling all first home buyers…This property will suit anyone looking to get out of the rental market loop and into their own home NOW...! Features include :- 3...

Your very own private retreat is waiting...

16 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 1 $349,000

This stunning property is secluded at the end of a cul-de-sac and offers the new owners endless possibilities. There is scope for great side access and room for...

Absolute Surprise Package - Must See!

70 Keppel Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $349,000

Anyone looking for an immaculate home that is geared up for entertaining? Well from the moment you set foot on the front lawn of this property you will be able to...

The Ideal Family Home

6 Deborah Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 1 3 $329,000

With the hot weather on the way, why not stay cool this summer in this wonderful family home located in the ever popular residential precinct of Glen Eden..!

Great First Home With N.B.N. Connection..!

12 Sturt Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

If you have been looking for a new home with N.B.N. connection at an affordable price then i think i may have found the home for you..! There has been a...

Massive Family Home With Panoramic Views

5-7 Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 3 2 Offers Around...

LJ Hooker Gladstone is proud to introduce 5-7 Piper Street to the current property market as it is one of the most exciting properties to hit the market this...

Owner&#39;s Have Relocated - This is A Must See Family Home With A Difference?

6 McIver Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 Offers Around...

There is a tangible difference between a house and a home and this is certainly one home that is worthy of your inspection! From the first moment you arrive at 6...

Beers, spirits and 131 years of history up for grabs

The 131-year-old General Gordon Hotel is on the market with all of its quirks included.

Pub with good beer and "lovely food” for sale 20 minutes from town

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

First home buyer hopes 'on the horizon'

For Sale sign

Real Estate Institute of Queensland encourages Gladstone home buyers.