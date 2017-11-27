Menu
Tannum turtle nest makes good play time for kids

CUTE: Gladstone boy Jack Cummins, 4, plays among turtle tracks at Tannum Sands Main Beach.
Caroline Tung
by

FOUR-YEAR-OLD Jack Cummins was one happy little boy at Tannum Sands Main Beach last week.

His granddad Kev Reid took him on an adventure in search of a turtle nest, and they certainly weren't disappointed by the sight of giant turtle tracks.

The pair travelled to Tannum from Gladstone after Mr Reid received a phone call about the nesting.

"A lady down there pointed it to us, we just went down there for a walk on the beach and took some photos," Mr Reid said.

"It's nice to see the turtles are still nesting in the area.

"Hopefully, we'll get some baby turtles."

Gladstone Regional Council were on their way to putting a protection barrier around the nest.

The giant turtle tracks were clearly visible from the night before, left intact by the tide.

Mr Reid said the council had done a wonderful job keeping the parks clean.

Topics:  children's activities gladstoneregionalcouncil tannum sands beach turtle nests

