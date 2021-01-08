Tannum to host Australia Day family fun

Gladstone Regional Council will hold a family fun day on Australia Day in Tannum Sands, with tickets available from January 8.

Gladstone Regional Council is extending an invitation for families to kick back and relax on Australia Day in the pristine surrounds of Tannum Sands.

The highly anticipated Australia Day event will make its return on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 26, with free family fun to be had.

Millennium Esplanade will offer something for the whole family, while acknowledging our history and the diverse culture in our region.

Attendees can stroll through the market stalls, enjoy the talents of local musicians, feast on the free sausage sizzle and ice blocks, or purchase food from a variety of on-site vendors.

Aussie-themed games and activities will also keep people entertained, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Mayor Matt Burnett said GRC’s Australia Day Family Fun Day would run from

3pm-7pm with tickets to the free event available from today (January 8).

“While this is a free event, tickets must be booked via council’s website to ensure the Australia Day Family Fun Day is run in a COVIDSafe way,” Cr Burnett said.

“The world has changed considerably since last year’s Australia Day celebration at Tondoon Botanic Gardens and we are fortunate that our region remains in a position to hold valued community events such as this.

“Gladstone Regional Council, assisted by the Australian Government through the National Australia Day Council, is proud to bring this COVIDSafe event to our region.”

Council will announce further Australia Day events, hosted and run by community groups at

different locations across the Gladstone Region, in the coming weeks.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency, conditions surrounding this event are subject to change.