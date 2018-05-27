Tannum Teen crowned winner of Miss Teen Australia

Gladstone's Anelia Du Plessis Miss Teen 2018 winner with junior winner and runners-up announced at the national finals in Townsville on 26/05/2018

TANNUM Sands teen Anelia Du Plessis can't wipe the smile off her face after being crowned Miss Teen Australia in Townsville last night.

The 18-year-old tennis coach who was up against about 20 models in her senior category, modelled seven outfits.

She was put in the spotlight when the judges asked her a random question in front of a crowd.

In an interview with the Observer earlier this week, Miss Du Plessis said she wanted young women to feel comfortable in their own skin.

Junior winner Keighley Newans

"For me it was about confidence and being body positive ... I think everyone can benefit from doing etiquette and deportment classes because it teaches you skills you'll use for the rest of your life," she said.

The Tannum Sands graduate is on a gap year preparing to study business and psychology next year and was one of 20 chosen for the senior category of the national competition.