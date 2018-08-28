Tannum students experience cultural enrichment

NAIDOC CELEBRATION: The Wuru Dancers performed for students at Tannum Sands State School as part of their indigenous awareness day.

TANNUM Sands State School students were enriched with traditional indigenous culture and awareness last weekend.

The school hosted its annual NAIDOC - Cultural Awareness Day to celebrate and recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage and culture by engaging students with a variety of activities.

Event organisers Leanne Garthwaite and Anna Scofield were pleased with the reception received by staff and students on the day.

"It is such an important day as it encourages indigenous and non-indigenous students to participate in activities that immerse them in indigenous culture," Leanne said.

The event has been hosted yearly since 2005 and consisted of rotational activities that approximately 700 students participated in.

Some of the activities included Aboriginal flag badges, necklace making, artefacts display, traditional food and making rain sticks.

The students also got to see traditional indigenous dance by the Wuru Dancers and the Gladstone Wildlife Carers displayed some furry native friends.

The NAIDOC - Cultural Awareness Day paid tribute to the traditional owners, past, present and future and recognised valuable contributions Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have made to the community.

