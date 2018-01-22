Tannum student's Anzac spirit shines bright

LOOKING BACK: Education Minister Grace Grace, Harry Packwood from Shalom College and Lillian Ward from Tannum Sands State High School.

TANNUM Sands State High School student Lillian Ward has won a life-changing experience.

She will travel to Europe as part of the 2018 Premier's Anzac Prize.

Lillian, 17, recently won the prize with a multimedia presentation, which included a speech and a short video, explaining the relevance and importance of the Anzac spirit in modern society.

"The competition was relevant to me as three generations of my family have served,” she said.

The competition was run throughout Queensland with each school able to enter two presentations. Lillian was one of eight students to win.

The winners have already started preparing for their 17-day trip to France, Belgium and England in April.

At a winners' workshop in Brisbane this week, Lillian researched three soldiers - a local solider, a soldier her age and a family member.

She wrote eulogies for each, including her great-great-grandfather Arthur James Marshall, to be read overseas at war memorial sites.

"I'm looking forward to commemorating the soldiers I've researched and to have a deeper understanding of their journey,” Lillian said.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity.”

Tannum Sands State High School teacher Jodi Pallett will be a chaperone on the trip.

State Education Minister Grace Grace said the students presented outstanding multimedia entries illustrating the Anzac spirit to be selected for the comp. "This award has effectively engaged our younger generation in understanding the Anzac tradition and how the Anzac spirit is instilled in the Australian way of life.”