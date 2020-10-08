Tannum students’ amazing achievements during break

TANNUM SANDS State High School students had a productive school holidays, with one student being selected to represent hockey for Queensland School Sport, and two students selected to go to an ensemble program.

Student Charli-Rose Adams was selected to be a member of the Queensland School Sport 17-19 Years Girls Hockey Merit Team for 2020.

Charli-Rose was chosen for the team after participating at the recent Queensland School Sport (QSS) state championships.

Charli-Rose Adams Hockey Qld

Charli-Rose said the tournament was a great experience for her last year of high school.

“The friends that I got to meet and the hockey we got to play was so great,” Charli-Rose said.

“I have been working hard to get selected into the Under-19 Queensland team for a couple of years now.”

Charli-Rose, who has played hockey since she was four, said she was chosen to go play for Queensland in New Zealand but COVID-19 cancelled the trip.

“Unfortunately since COVID has taken place and I no longer get to do that,” she said.

“I have another under 18s trial coming up and if I get selected in that I will compete for the under 18 Queensland team for the national titles.

“I still enjoy it very much and the friendships I have made throughout all the teams and played for is such a great experience that I am lucky enough to get.”

Meanwhile two other Tannum Sands State High School students were commended for representing the high school at a recent ensemble program.

SHEP students Abi and Logan

Students Abi Crawford and Logan Nutley were selected to go to SHEP (State Honours Ensemble Program) in Brisbane.

Abi was in the Brian Hogg Wind Orchestra with conductor Brad Ruben, and Logan was in the Graeme Lloyd Wind Orchestra with conductor Dr Ralph Hultgren.

Both students returned to school exuberantly sharing their experiences and were commended on representing the high school.