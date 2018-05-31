Tannum SHS students build human-powered vehicles

TANNUM Sands State High students pedalled their way to success last Saturday at the Full Throttle Race.

The innovative students powered on to take line honours in their Human Powered Vehicle at Yeppoon.

Coordinator for this successful teamwork, Naomi Geri, was proud of the effort the students put in for this project.

"This is a great opportunity to work in a team and get them out of the classroom to get hands on experience,” Ms Geri said.

"We had three teams of 10 with each team having eight riders and two pit crew.”

The object of Human Powered Vehicles or Recumbent Tricycles was to give students to chance to learn about research,manufacture, design, training and fitness.

it allows students to apply learned design and engineering skill to a real life project.

The students are required to pedal the vehicle around a track for eight hours and change over just like a normal pit crew.

This isn't the first time the Tannum students have achieved line honours.

"Previously we won the Bundaberg Twilight Race with Junior Boys and Junior Girls coming first,” she said.

FULL THROTTLE: Georgia Dingle and Chelsea Storch are part of a group of Tannum Sands State High School students who have built human-powered vehicles. Matt Taylor GLA300518TSHS

Grade eight students Georgia Dingle and Chelsea Storch enjoyed the challenge of research and development of Human Powered Vehicles.

"It's a fun experience and enjoyable to do with friends,” Georgia said.

Chelsea relished the opportunity to get hands-on experience.

"We get the vehicles in the workshop and take them apart and reassemble them to race,” Chelsea said.

Upcoming races will be held at Banaraby in August and Maryborough in September.