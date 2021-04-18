Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Taj Andrews, 15, took home gold in the U15 Male Board final at the Australian Life Saving Championships at the Sunshine Coast on Friday.
Taj Andrews, 15, took home gold in the U15 Male Board final at the Australian Life Saving Championships at the Sunshine Coast on Friday.
Lifesaving

Tannum Sands teen wins big at Surf Life Saving Comp

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
18th Apr 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teenager has put Tannum Sands on the map after winning big at the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships.

Taj Andrews, 15, took home gold in the U15 Male Board final at the Sunshine Coast on Friday.

The young gun delivered an impressive performance by sprinting up the beach for a thrilling final.

Hailing from Tannum Sands, Taj certainly wasn't letting the skills of his competitors weigh on his mind.

"I knew that there were so many good paddlers here, but I had to focus on my own race," Taj said.

Taj Andrews, 15, took home gold in the U15 Male Board final at the Australian Life Saving Championships at the Sunshine Coast on Friday.
Taj Andrews, 15, took home gold in the U15 Male Board final at the Australian Life Saving Championships at the Sunshine Coast on Friday.

"I was a bit cautious of the potholes, but I got up first and went hard from there - I wanted to see what I could do, and I managed to come away with the win."

Taj said he had to adjust to the tricky conditions at Maroochydore.

"Up north there's no waves at all, but we got a few today. A couple of the boys always push me at training though so that's good."

Having been involved with surf life saving since he was four years old, the beach has become a second home for Taj.

"My family has been involved with surf life saving a lot - we've done lots of trips and I just love being around the beach and getting waves," he said.

"If I had to pick a favourite event though it would have to be the board - that's definitely my favourite."

More than 5900 competitors will go head to head across the next eight days of competition, across the Youth, Masters and Opens events.

australian surf life saving championships tannum sands surf life saving
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Grim global milestone reached

    Grim global milestone reached
    • 18th Apr 2021 12:37 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman escapes burning car on Dawson Highway

        Premium Content Woman escapes burning car on Dawson Highway

        News A young woman was lucky to have escaped after her car burst into flames at Clinton on Saturday night.

        YOUR SAY: Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail gains traction

        Premium Content YOUR SAY: Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail gains traction

        Community Cr Burnett said that once completed, the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail has the...

        Two people involved in New Auckland car crash

        Premium Content Two people involved in New Auckland car crash

        News A trailer came off a truck on the same road earlier this morning.