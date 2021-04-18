Tannum Sands teen wins big at Surf Life Saving Comp

Taj Andrews, 15, took home gold in the U15 Male Board final at the Australian Life Saving Championships at the Sunshine Coast on Friday.

A teenager has put Tannum Sands on the map after winning big at the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships.

The young gun delivered an impressive performance by sprinting up the beach for a thrilling final.

Hailing from Tannum Sands, Taj certainly wasn't letting the skills of his competitors weigh on his mind.

"I knew that there were so many good paddlers here, but I had to focus on my own race," Taj said.

"I was a bit cautious of the potholes, but I got up first and went hard from there - I wanted to see what I could do, and I managed to come away with the win."

Taj said he had to adjust to the tricky conditions at Maroochydore.

"Up north there's no waves at all, but we got a few today. A couple of the boys always push me at training though so that's good."

Having been involved with surf life saving since he was four years old, the beach has become a second home for Taj.

"My family has been involved with surf life saving a lot - we've done lots of trips and I just love being around the beach and getting waves," he said.

"If I had to pick a favourite event though it would have to be the board - that's definitely my favourite."

More than 5900 competitors will go head to head across the next eight days of competition, across the Youth, Masters and Opens events.