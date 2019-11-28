Tannum students impress at Sydney youth forum

SYDNEY BOUND: Tannum State High School is one of only eleven schools in Australia to have been invited to attend the Australia-ASEAN Youth Forum at the Sydney Opera House. Picture: Contributed.

SYDNEY BOUND: Tannum State High School is one of only eleven schools in Australia to have been invited to attend the Australia-ASEAN Youth Forum at the Sydney Opera House. Picture: Contributed.

SIX Year 10 students had the chance to go to the Sydney Opera House for a youth forum last week.

Students at Tannum Sands State High School were invited to the Australia-ASEAN Youth Forum last Tuesday, as a result of a video submission they sent in.

TSSHS students worked closely with their mentor and teacher Mr Liam Maddrell, to discuss and address the issue of digital connectivity for their chosen ASEAN nation, Cambodia.

Students Hannah Groundwater, Jack Miller, Daniel Earl, Cooper Pope, Eli Daniels and Lora Smith started the project in August.

Each student was tasked with researching, scripting and filming their submission to enter the nationwide competition.

With this video, the students were successful in attaining an all-expenses-paid trip to Sydney to attend the youth forum.

The Australia-ASEAN Youth Forum brings students together to discuss key issues facing South-East Asia from the perspectives of Australia and 10 ASEAN Member States such as Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

In 2020, the Humanities Department at Tannum Sands SHS will be looking to engage more students in similar types of events through the student-operated Humanities Club that is being established.