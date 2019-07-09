Tannum Sands Seagulls hold on to bounce Wallabys

HARD HITS: The Tannum Sands Seagulls rugby league team swooped onto Wallabys to win 42-34 in a high scoring match last Sunday.

HARD HITS: The Tannum Sands Seagulls rugby league team swooped onto Wallabys to win 42-34 in a high scoring match last Sunday. Contributed

RUGBY LEAGUE: Tannum Sands Seagulls had a tight 42-34 win against a determined Wallabys on Sunday's Gladstone District Rugby League Division One game.

Seagulls five-eighth Kyle Mongta starred with a try and converting seven from seven attempts to help seal the eight-point difference. Wallabys five-eighth Matt Baker kicked five goals from six attempts while Fabian Soutar scored two tries.

There was a strong finish by the Tannum Sands Seagulls Division 2 side with a comprehensive win on Sunday against Wallabys to finish the game, 40-10. Tannum Sands Seagulls womens side travelled to Bundaberg on Saturday to take on the Hervey Bay Seagulls and came away with a hard fought 12-all draw.

Try Scorers

Division One: Tannum Sands Seagulls - M. Wilson 2, K. Bartley 2, K. Mongta 1, J. Kasem 1 and L. Adams 1.

Wallabys - F. Soutar 2, D. Lawson 1, W. Waia 1, J. Hansen 1 and J. Batchelor 1.

Division Two: Tannum Sands Seagulls - T. Bettridge 1, K. Bartley 1, J. Heath 1, C. Koning 1, L. Murphy 1, A. Hewatt 1, B. Lynn 1 and S. Wood 1.

Wallabys - J. Powell 1 and C. Gourley 1.