Tannum Sands school evacuated

STUDENTS and teachers were evacuated from Tannum Sands State High School this morning as a precautionary measure.

The school notified via its Facebook page that the evacuation was in response to emergency services advice “and a precautionary evacuation.”

Emergency services crews attended the school and once the all clear was given, students were able to return to normal lunch activities.

As well as providing the initial notification via its Facebook page that the evacuation was underway, the school later provided an update on the situation.

The school said a letter would be sent home with students today.

A Department of Education spokesperson said the school initiated the evacuation about 11.15am and police were notified and attended the school.

“Once they advised it was safe to do so, the evacuation ended and staff addressed students in the Performance Centre before they went to their lunch break,” the spokesperson said.

“Parents and carers were notified of the evacuation on the school’s Facebook site and a letter home.

“The safety of students and staff is the school’s highest priority and support will be provided by the school’s guidance officer to any students that may request it.”