Assistant Manager Beau Sibley, Delivery Driver Aaron Jeffs and Store Manager of Dominos Pizza at Tannum Sands, Sam Sommer.
News

Tannum Sand's pizza lovers help Domino's take out Origin win

Gregory Bray
by
23rd Jun 2018 4:30 AM

IT'S ONE State of Origin contest most of you haven't heard of, but have probably participated in.

State of Origin nights are traditionally when families get together to watch Queensland and NSW battle it out on the field while enjoying a pizza.

They're bigger nights for pizza delivery drivers.

Game one went to Domino's Tannum Sands as the fastest franchise in both states to make and deliver pizzas.

A Domino's spokesperson said the average time was 13.70 minutes.

"Despite the flood of orders which arrived at kick-off and half time," she said.

The Tannum Sands team will be backing up again this Sunday night for game two.

Gladstone Observer

