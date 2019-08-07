Tannum Sands mum selected as finalist in national awards

RECOGNISED: Leesa Barr, founder of Leesa Barr Makeup, has been selected as a finalist in the Hair and Beauty Business Award category in the AusMumpreneur Awards.

GLADSTONE super-mum and founder of Leesa Barr Makeup has been selected as a finalist in the 2019 AusMumpreneur Awards.

Leesa was nominated for four awards including the Product Design Award, the Hair and Beauty Business Award, the Regional Business Award and the People's Choice voting category.

Recently, the Tannum Sands mum of three was notified she was one of 12 finalists in the Hair and Beauty Business Award category.

"I felt like I had won just because I had a nomination, so when I got notified that I was a finalist I couldn't believe it.

"Being selected as a finalist means so much to me because my children are my number one priority and being a mumpreneur has allowed me to do just that,” she said.

The AusMumpreneur Awards celebrate Australian mums who juggle motherhood and business simultaneously.

"Being a mumpreneur has also allowed me to empower myself with the sense of importance and pride which is truly important so I can give back,” Leesa said.

She will head to Melbourne next month to sit before a judging panel.

"I'm a little bit nervous about that ... I haven't had an interview since I was about seventeen! I've never been to Melbourne so that's also another perk ... I'm very excited about the whole process.”

The winners will be announced in Melbourne on September 6.