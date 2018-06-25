Tannum Sands man takes on monster marathon in New York

FOCUSSED: Klaas Banga is running 30km several times a week in preparation for the New York City Marathon.

FOCUSSED: Klaas Banga is running 30km several times a week in preparation for the New York City Marathon. Hannah Sbeghen

TANNUM Sands physiotherapist Klaas Banga has been running since he could walk.

And now at the age of 43, he and his wife Esther Groen are ticking one off their bucket list and taking on the New York City Marathon.

The couple, who own the PhysioShop at Boyne Island, have decided to bring the community on the journey with them and fundraise for the Shoes4Africa charity.

In preparation for the monster marathon in New York, Mr Banga is training up to three to four days a week.

His running route kicks off at John Oxley bridge, winds around to Canoe Point and spits him out at Tannum Sands beach.

Klaas Banga and his wife Esther Groen are training to take on the New York marathon. Hannah Sbeghen

"It's a good 15km there and I have to run back so it's 30km all up,” Mr Banga said.

"After 30km I get pretty bored but touching down at Tannum Sands beach is the best part of the run.”

Mr Banga said he took up cross country running in his 20s.

"My wife and I have run the Gold Coast marathon but this one will be a big challenge for us,” he said.

"When we were looking at charities they were all very US based and we wanted to do some good for people who were struggling in Africa.

"I had heard about Shoes4Africa and how a runner had travelled to East Africa and donated shoes.

"He is now building a hospital there so we're excited to see the money raised go to something important like that.”

The running duo moved from the Netherlands to Australia a decade ago and have been living in Gladstone for nine of those years.

Tickets to the fundraiser event can be purchased at the couple's Physioshop at Boyne Island and Physio and Fitness in Gladstone.

At a cost of $85, Mr Banga said it would be an "unforgeable night”.

"It includes all food and drinks prepared by the former chef at Breezes, Gavin Ryder,” he said.

The event will be at Kalori Conference Centre, Tannum Sands, on July 29 from 2-6pm.

For more information go to the Facebook page: Klaasshoe4africa