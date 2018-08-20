Tannum Sands kindy kids are spending more time in the garden

TANNUM Sands kindy kids will be spending a lot more time in the garden this month after the Rotary Club and Scouts dug deep and got their hands dirty over the weekend.

Armed with shovels and trailers, the Rotary Club joined forces with the Boyne Tannum Scouts on a mission to create a rainforest play area for the children at Tannum Sands Kindergarten.

While the club has only cleaned up the garden, there is lots in store for the rainforest, including a sculpture made from beach debris, possum boxes, plants, and a bench to sit and enjoy the garden.

Kindy president Luke Slavin said he was more than happy to let Rotary loose on the rainforest garden, which needed a bit of attention.

"The garden has become a bit overgrown, so the kids don't spend a lot of time playing in that area at the moment,” he said.

Rotary Club president Wendy Brading said the next stage of the project would be to install some garden edging, add some new plants and mulch the garden.

"This was a great opportunity for our club to rope in some help from the Boyne Tannum Scouts,” Ms Brading said.

"We have worked together on planting trees previously, so we were confident they would be keen to help out - and what a terrific group of young community members we have there.

"We can't wait to see what the garden will look like when we are finished and we have a couple of little surprises in store for the children.”