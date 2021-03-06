Tannum Sands history forever on display

The project was a collaboration between artists Katrina Elliott & Jarrod Beezley who spent four weeks designing and painting the mural.

The history of Tannum Sands will forever be on display.

Art history mural, Tides of Change, was officially launched on the North West wall of the Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaving Club on Friday.

Ms Elliot said the inspiration behind the project came from different avenues.

“We looked at the surf club’s history but also the community and it’s connection to place and the traditional owners as well,” Ms Elliot said.

A QR code will be installed on a plaque next to the mural which explains the history of Tannum Sands and its surf lifesaving club in a video.

The project was the first time the two artists have worked together and Mr Beezley’s first public art piece.

“I’ll certainly be looking for more (public art) to do,” Mr Beezley said.

The project was done in partnership with the Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF), and was supported by other Gladstone businesses.

Ms Elliot said the project wouldn’t have been completed without their support.

Tides of Change is the 13th project in the Boyne Tannum Turtleway Artscape series.