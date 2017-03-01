Tannum Sand's first BAM for this year is this weekend

THE market which attracted thousands of people last year is well rested and ready to entertain.

The first Beach Arts Music (BAM) Market for the year will be held on Saturday.

BAM president Maxine Brushe said this year's market will be bigger and better.

"We've got a number of new stalls and a great entertainment line up,” Ms Brushe said.

"It'll be a great afternoon of live entertainment, it's good to be back ... it's full steam ahead.”

Ms Brushe said musician Hayley Marsten would be one of the bands performing during the afternoon.

Other musicians performing at the markets include Jack Vilojoen and Just Quietly.

With about 100 stalls, Ms Brushe said all the old favourites would be there as well as exciting new stalls.

"Lots are coming with personal wellness and we also have some new products coming out,” she said.

"Hopefully a lot of new stuff for people to look at.”

Ms Brushe said there would be lots of good, local food stalls to choose from.

"We've also got some art available and a whole range of home made and hand made products,” she said.

"That's one of our big themes, bake it or create it.”

If last year's BAM markets are anything to go by, people can expect lots of interesting artists, musicians, live performances, food and crafts.

"We have a lot of new jewellery and accessories this time,” Ms Brushe said.

"We also have hand bags that are new to BAM, so hopefully they'll look really nice.”

Ms Brushe she expected there would be a couple of thousand of people at the first BAM for 2017.

"We haven't had a BAM since December so a lot of people can't wait for BAM to start again,” she said.

"The weather's meant to be good.

"They'll come out in force, we've all been hanging out for it.”