32°
News

Tannum Sand's first BAM for this year is this weekend

Emily Pidgeon
| 1st Mar 2017 4:04 PM
BAM September 3, 2016.
BAM September 3, 2016. Mike Richards GLA030916OUTA

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE market which attracted thousands of people last year is well rested and ready to entertain.

The first Beach Arts Music (BAM) Market for the year will be held on Saturday.

BAM president Maxine Brushe said this year's market will be bigger and better.

"We've got a number of new stalls and a great entertainment line up,” Ms Brushe said.

"It'll be a great afternoon of live entertainment, it's good to be back ... it's full steam ahead.”

Ms Brushe said musician Hayley Marsten would be one of the bands performing during the afternoon.

Other musicians performing at the markets include Jack Vilojoen and Just Quietly.

With about 100 stalls, Ms Brushe said all the old favourites would be there as well as exciting new stalls.

"Lots are coming with personal wellness and we also have some new products coming out,” she said.

"Hopefully a lot of new stuff for people to look at.”

Ms Brushe said there would be lots of good, local food stalls to choose from.

"We've also got some art available and a whole range of home made and hand made products,” she said.

"That's one of our big themes, bake it or create it.”

If last year's BAM markets are anything to go by, people can expect lots of interesting artists, musicians, live performances, food and crafts.

"We have a lot of new jewellery and accessories this time,” Ms Brushe said.

"We also have hand bags that are new to BAM, so hopefully they'll look really nice.”

Ms Brushe she expected there would be a couple of thousand of people at the first BAM for 2017.

"We haven't had a BAM since December so a lot of people can't wait for BAM to start again,” she said.

"The weather's meant to be good.

"They'll come out in force, we've all been hanging out for it.”

Gladstone Observer

Where to find the best coffee

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high in Australia with the hipster movement carving a whole new breed of caffeine-loving consumers.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Young mum found dead in bushland

Young mum found dead in bushland

HER MUM has been given the tragic news.

Mine forced to re-hire sacked worker, pay him $103K

STRUGGLE: Peter Watts, a dad of three, spent the year working for his brother-in-law's company after he was unfairly sacked.

UNBELIEVABLE reason major mine was forced to re-hire a sacked worker

ASIC chase Westpac for alleged dodgy loans

Kin Kora Westpac has had a significant refurbishment.

CLAIMS Westpac didn't properly assess if customers could pay loans.

WATCH: Footy players to fall silent for Gladstone mum

A Team shot of the Calliope Roosters in 2015.

TEAM hit hardest by young mum's death to make touching tribute.

Local Partners

'Full monty': Global success Peking Duk hits Gladstone

WHEN there's grown men getting nude and crowd surf at a concert, you know you're in for an entertaining night.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

Freaky dare turns to reality for popular Gladstone worker

Graeme Klemm will cut off his long locks on March 18 for the Leukaemia Foundation's World Greatest Shave.

FRIDAY NIGHT drinks with NRG workers hasn't ended well for him.

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

'Going nuts': 'Jagger' will be rolling into Gladstone

John van Zyl has been making people stop in their tracks for the past 10 years, often being mistaken for the British rock legend.

Tannum Sand's first BAM for this year is this weekend

BAM September 3, 2016.

'New stuff': first BAM market is back

Booval boy keeps winning over bride

BUILDING A BOND: Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong on Married At First Sight.

Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong

'Full monty': Global success Peking Duk hits Gladstone

CLOWNING AROUND: Peking Duk are taking their Clowntown tour to Gladstone, Rockhampton, Sunshine Coast and Coffs Harbour.

'Full monty': Peking Duk is coming to Gladstone

WATCH: I'm A Celebrity's 'most dangerous’ jungle test yet

Jonathon ‘J. Mo’ Moran testing the Riding High Tucker Trial on set of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Lisa Curry will take on reality show's ‘most dangerous’ Tucker Trial

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Sloane is entertaining and smart

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie Miss Sloane.

JESSICA Chastain is superb as formidable lobbyist Elizabeth Sloane.

Musical kicks off Australian tour in Gladstone

The World of Musicals are kicking off their Australian Tour on Wednesday night at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

'The World of Musicals' kicks off Australian tour in Gladstone.

High-set Investment or Starter Home!

20 Campbell Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $195,000

This home would suit anyone looking to enter the market, whether as a first home or investment property. It's been well looked after and presents immaculately.

Perfect Starter Home

33 Emperor Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 2 1 $159,000

Situated on a great sized 754m2 (approx.) block, this great home is the perfect starter home for anyone looking to enter the market. Featuring a modern kitchen...

CBD LOCATION......TRANQUIL.....HARBOUR VIEWS......

205 Goondoon Street, Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $520,000

Situated in the heart of the CBD this magnificent Queenslander style executive home comes complete with harbour views right around to the Mt Larcom range, being...

SOLID BRICK HOME - FULLY FENCED

4 Melaleuca Place, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This home is new to the market and is worth arranging an inspection! Not only is the property neat and tidy it currently has tenants on a lease for a few more...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 AUCTION

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

2/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 AUCTION

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

Double Delight - On Acreage!

179 Chamberlain Road, Burua 4680

House 5 3 14 AUCTION

Situated on approximately 48.56 hectares (or approx. 120 acres) this delightful property has a lot to offer. There are two separate residences located on the...

High-set Refurbished Home

3 Hughes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

This tastefully renovated home combines the charm of a traditional home, with the convenience of a modern fit-out and established grounds. Boasting three generous...

Stay Safe &amp; Cool In This Great Family Home

3 Cressbrook Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 NOW $419,000

This home offers the discerning buyer everything that is on most buyers "Wish List" - Pool, Shed, 4 bedrooms, air-conditioning, 2 living areas, low-set brick...

Dress Circle Address - High On The Hill!

9 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you have been waiting for a unique home to hit the market with great views and style then I think this may well be the home that you have been waiting for. It...

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Price drop as Gladstone's best suburbs to buy a house revealed

Aerial View overlooking Kin Kora residential area, Gladstone. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

HUGE price drop in a select few Gladstone suburbs reveals best buys.

Loaded Chinese family excited about buying Heron Island

The Heron Island Wedding Expo is set to offer people a great chance to get all the information they need on having a luxurious Heron Island Wedding. Photo Contributed

The long-term future of the resort and improvements were discussed.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!