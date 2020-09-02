Tannum Sands couple collects $50k in Instant Scratch-It win

A TANNUM Sands couple are pinching themselves after winning $50,000 on an Instant Scratch-It ticket.

A TANNUM Sands couple are pinching themselves after winning $50,000 on an Instant Scratch-It ticket.

A TANNUM Sands couple are pinching themselves after winning $50,000 on an Instant Scratch-It ticket.

The couple bought a $4 Rubik’s game ticket at TSG Tannum Sands at Tannum Sands Shopping Centre.

Confirming their latest instant win with an official, the Tannum Sands couple explained they had spent the weekend celebrating the exciting news.

The winning man said they bought the ticket last week.

“It sat on the counter for days and my wife said that she’d better scratch it so it didn’t accidentally end up in the bin,” he said.

“So over the weekend, we scratched the ticket.

“We couldn’t believe it. I just about fell off the couch and my wife instantly burst into tears.

“It definitely took a little while for the news to sink in. It’s absolutely amazing.”

A brand new shed is at the very top of the wishlist for the couple.

“We’re going to build a shed,” he said.

“We will also put it towards the mortgage and pay a few bills.

“It will help us get ahead. We’re still pinching ourselves.”

It’s the third major Instant Scratch-Its win to land in the Gladstone region during the past fortnight.

TSG Tannum Sands employee Shashi Mago said the win marked a special milestone for the outlet.

“This is the first top prize winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket we’ve told,” he said.

“We are so happy for our winners and we can’t wait to tell all our customers the exciting news.”