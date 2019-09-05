Tannum Sands beach open for people with disabilities

ACTION WEEK: Beach mats for wheelchair access will be placed on Tannum Sands beach.

ACTION WEEK: Beach mats for wheelchair access will be placed on Tannum Sands beach.

GLADSTONE residents with a disability will have a chance to access Tannum Sands beach as part of Disability Action Week this month.

Tannum Sands will play host to Beach Access Day on September 21 from 9am-1pm with specialised equipment used to make the beach accessible.

Gladstone Region Councillor Kahn Goodluck said this was a great way for people with a disability to enjoy the Tannum Sands beach.

"With the help of Push Mobility and Accessible Beaches, specialised equipment will be freely available for use at the event,” Councillor Goodluck said.

"We have beautiful beaches within our region and this initiative will ensure everyone has an opportunity to experience that.”

The council has contracted Push Mobility, a disability equipment provider, and co-host Accessible Beaches, who utilise the Mobi-Chair Floating Beach Wheelchair, an amphibious rolling beach chair.

Other specialised equipment available includes the Mobi-Mat and the Lasher Sport BT Beach Wheelchair (self-propelled).

"I encourage everyone to join this inclusive celebration for the whole community,” Cr Goodluck said.

The event will take place at the Millennium Esplanade beach access near the Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaving Club.

For more information, call council on 49700700.