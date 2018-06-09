Tannum Newsagent sells $100k winning scratchie

HAPPY DAYS: Tannum Sands Newsagent part-owner Peggy Wood said the excitement of the win had lasted all week.

TANNUM Sands Newsagency is gaining ground on its counterpart on the other side of the bridge, selling its second big win.

The store hung a new plaque on its wall this week, representing the $100,000 winning Crosswords Instant Scratch-It ticket, claimed by a Gladstone man on Monday.

The Gladstone family man said the win could not have come at a better time after a tough year.

He plans to pay off his credit card and take his family on a long-overdue holiday.

Tannum Sands Newsagent part-owner Peggy Wood said the excitement of the win had lasted all week.

"This just gives a really nice atmosphere, the staff and customers get really excited about it," she said.

Ms Wood, who also owns Boyne Island and Kirkwood Newsagents, said the Boyne Island store had nabbed more wins than Tannum Sands.

The Boyne Island Newsagency, which Ms Wood has owned since 1987, has had five division one or top prize winners, including a $1,009,035.64 Gold Lotto prize winner last August.

Last financial year, there were 144 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across The Lott jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $12 million.