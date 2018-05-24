'It's intimidating': Tannum mum's fear over tailgaters

Liz Ford, pictured with her two daughters, is frustrated by tailgating.

A TANNUM Sands woman fears one day she won't make it to pick up her daughters from day care because of dangerous drivers on Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

Liz Ford voiced her frustration this week about the ongoing tailgating and speeding along the main road between Boyne/Tannum and Gladstone.

Lashing out at the "unintelligent" drivers, she said tailgating was selfish.

"You do panic a little bit when it happens because it is intimidating ... that's what causes accidents," she said.

Liz said some days drivers followed her so close she could not see their headlights.

The Gladstone midwife, who moved to the region with her husband in October to work, said the road needed increased policing and could benefit from a permanent speed camera.

But Snr Sgt Shaune English from Calliope road policing unit said it was difficult to prosecute people for tailgating because it was almost impossible to know the exact distance between two cars.

He recommended leaving two seconds following time in good conditions between your car and the car in front and said drivers needed to remember travelling a few kilometres faster did not make more than 30 seconds to a minute's difference on overall travel time.

"The little time you save by going a little bit faster is nothing compared to the time recovering in hospital that you'll never get back," he said.

Meanwhile a $20 million state government-funded project to widen 14km of the road is expected to start in July, which is hoped to increase safety for drivers.