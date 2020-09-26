Tannum man taken to hospital after crashing into parked car

A Tannum Sands man was taken to Gladstone Hospital after crashing into a parked car at Gladstone about midnight on Friday.

A Tannum Sands man was taken to Gladstone Hospital after crashing into a parked car at Gladstone about midnight on Friday.

A TANNUM Sands man was taken to hospital after crashing into a parked car at Gladstone at about midnight.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Kingdon Street near the corner of Morgan Street at 11.59pm after reports of a crash.

A Queensland Police media spokeswoman said Gladstone police also attended the incident.

"The driver was a 29 year-old man from Tannum Sands," the spokeswoman said.

"He hit a parked car."

The Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

The police media spokeswoman said police are investigating the incident and are yet to lay any charges.