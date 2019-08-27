Tannum lifesavers awarded for Christmas Day rescue

RESCUE: Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaving's Nicole Lowe won a Lifesaving Excellence Award for a rescue she was involved in at Tannum Sands in December last year.

RESCUE: Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaving's Nicole Lowe won a Lifesaving Excellence Award for a rescue she was involved in at Tannum Sands in December last year.

TWO lifesavers who rescued a man, two boys and a dog who were swept out to sea at Tannum Sands on Christmas Day last year have been recognised for their work.

Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club's Nicole Lowe and Allana Buck received Lifesaving Excellence Awards at the annual Surf Life Saving Queensland Awards on Saturday for the successful Christmas Day rescue.

The man, two boys aged 11 and 16, and a dog were floating on an inflatable kayak at Wild Cattle Creek when the tide turned and they were forced up to 200 metres out to sea by a rip.

It was the first sea rescue for Ms Lowe and Ms Buck, who were two of the three lifeguards on duty.

Ms Buck, now working at Thredbo in New South Wales for the ski season, said they had to act quickly.

"Nicole and I grabbed the IRB (inflatable rescue boat) and got out there as quick as we could, by then they would've been a few hundred metres out," she said.

Michelle, Allana and John Buck. Allana won a Lifesaving Excellence Award for a rescue she was involved in at Tannum Sands.

"They were very tired by the time we got out there ... they were shaken up."

Ms Lowe, who has been a member of TSSLSC since 1991, said the tide was particularly high that day and the water was running out of the creek fast.

"We put up a no swimming flag at Wild Cattle for a reason. It's a dangerous area to swim at Tannum Sands beach," she said.

Ms Lowe attended Saturday's award ceremony and said it was humbling be recognised for the rescue. Ms Buck said she was surprised and pleased to receive the award.

She plans to take up lifesaving duties again when she returns to Tannum Sands later this year. The TSSLSC will resume patrols seven days a week from September 21 for the school holidays. Once term four starts patrols will be on weekends only.

"This is a timely reminder that we're about to start patrols with the warmer weather on the way... the red and yellow flags indicate the safest area to swim," Ms Lowe said.