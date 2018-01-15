Tannum: Have a coffee for Dolly

NAME YOUR SIZE: Holly Ferris of Blend Cafe is hoping the community will get behind their fundraiser.

THE owners of Blend Cafe in Tannum Sands have pledged to donate the entire proceeds of all coffees sold tomorrow to a cause that has touched them.

Co-owners Holly Ferris and Beau Millers, wanted to raise funds for Dolly's Dream, a charitable foundation set up after the death of 'Dolly' Amy Everett.

Dolly hailed from a cattle station in Katherine in the Northern Territory. She recently took her own life aged 14, after enduring constant cyber-bullying.

"I just think that it's a really good cause. I was brought up on the land, and I personally couldn't imagine losing a sibling, parent or partner," Holly said.

"I don't really think there's a better cause to support.

"We all need to take responsibility for the types of behaviours we are modelling for children. Let's practice the type of kindness that we want the world to treat children with.

"Don't just stop in to grab a coffee but also do the memory of this young girl justice by taking a minute to reflect on how much can be gained by a little more love, support and friendship."

Holly said she'd love to sell more coffees than normal to raise as much money as possible and she and Beau had arranged for extra staff in the hopes that the charitable event would draw extra people in.

"Anyone who buys a coffee, anyone who makes a point of coming in that's something in itself, there's no tally, no expectations," she said.

Blend Cafe opens at 6am today. You can donate extra in store or go directly to the GoFundMe page.