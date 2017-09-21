Tannum gallery with rich history now displaying

TALENTED: Ceramic artist Wakana Nagano is just one of the artists on display at Ocean Breeze Gallery at Tannum Sands.

ARE you looking for a place to visit with your family during the school holidays?

The Ocean Breeze Gallery, a community art gallery in Tannum Sands, is exhibiting beautiful paintings and craft created by Gladstone Region artists.

The gallery building itself has a rich history.

It was formerly the Tannum Sands information centre and then a library before being transformed into an art space.

Artist Rosemary Anderson has been involved in exhibitions since the gallery opened in 2014 and names the Millennium Esplanade as her favourite sources of inspiration.

"(The building) has beautiful plate glass windows looking out towards the ocean," she said.

The gallery hires a space to an artist for three months without charging commission.

Currently, there are 21 artists exhibiting, with the next changeover happening this month.

Artists volunteer once a month to sit in the gallery for four hours taking sales, serving customers and helping tourists.

The gallery is visited by up to 30 people over four days each week, mostly by locals, but also attracts tourists who are curious about art in Gladstone.

Ms Anderson said jewellery and cards depicting local scenes were the most popular gifts.

"We have one artist-photographer who does local scenes and another artist who paints more local scenes," she said.

"(The space) gives local artists a place to display their works as well, which is a really big plus for the community."

The exhibitions have received positive comments about the quality of works.

If you go

Ocean Breeze Gallery welcomes visitors every Thursday - Sunday from 10am-2pm.

To find out more about artists currently exhibiting, visit the Ocean Breeze Gallery's Facebook page.