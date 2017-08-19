Tannum folk go crazy for new franchise pizza store

Pizza franchise Domino's opened its Tannum Sands store this week, marking the 11th store for owner Thomas Walker.

TANNUM Sands' newly opened Domino's marks the 11th Queensland store for "experienced pizzapreneur" Thomas Walker.

After beginning his pizza career as a delivery driver, Thomas' first slice at opening a store in Tannum Sands has proved so far, so good.

The Hampton Dr store opened on Monday, in the space that was formerly the iconic Fruit Spot.

Domino's has already hired 25 new staff for the Tannum store, but are still looking to hire another 15.

Thomas, who has worked his way up since his pizza career as a delivery driver when he was 14, said the business was keen to support the Tannum Sands community.

He also owns a Bundaberg store, which holds the Guiness World Record for 'Most Pizzas Made in One Hour' set in 2010.

"I'm so excited to have finally opened the doors to our new store in Tannum Sands," he said.

"It's a friendly, tight-knit community in a growing area and the support from the locals has already been unbelievable throughout this first week."

He added in its first week there was a "great amount" of interest.

To apply for one of the 15 jobs coming up, visit jobs.dominos.com.au.