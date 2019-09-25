Tannum drumlines to quadruple, as others are removed

THE State Government will increase drumlines at Tannum Sands by fourfold, despite pulling more than 100 others from the water across the state.

In a bid to show they are "doing everything they can" to ensure swimmer safety, the Queensland Government will today announce it will increase drumlines from two to eight at Tannum Sands.

They are six of 17 extra baited hooks to be installed in waters between Townsville and Gladstone.

The drumlines will be installed north of the existing two drumlines, towards Canoe Point.

The announcement follows last week's Federal Court decision which meant all sharks caught within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park must now be tagged and released alive within 24 hours.

The Queensland Government lost its appeal against a decision made by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal in April, brought by the Humane Society International.

The tribunal ordered the Department of Fisheries could no longer shoot dead 19 species of sharks caught in its drumlines offshore from beaches in the marine park, from north of Cairns to south of Gladstone.

In response, the Queensland Government removed 160 drumlines from 27 beaches.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the government did not have the appropriate equipment to comply with the new conditions.

"Consequently we had no choice but to suspend our program within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park," he said.

"We are undertaking a range of communications activities to advise the community, Surf Life Saving Queensland and tourism organisations about the removal of shark control equipment."

Since Tannum Sands beach is not in the marine park, drumlines were not removed.

In 2018-19 the two drumlines at Tannum Sands caught 12 tiger sharks, 24 bull sharks, one hammerhead, four whaler sharks and three unknown.

Across Queensland last year, of the sharks caught by drumlines, about 50 were released alive with the rest either found dead or euthanased by officials.

In response to the Federal Court's decision, Marine campaigner Lawrence Chlebeck told the ABC that the Queensland Government should now be forced to implement modern techniques that can reduce shark and human interactions.

"No longer will sharks be senselessly killed for a misguided sense of safety," he said.

"The culling program was not protecting swimmers and it was a detriment to the Great Barrier Reef.

"With culling well and truly thrown out of court, we now call on the Queensland Government to cease the culling of sharks on all of its coastline and to remove all nets and lethal drumlines."

The removal of the drumlines prompted the Liberal National Party to pledge $15 million towards a catch-and-release program featuring SMART drumlines, which have been trialled in other states.

SMART drumlines consist of an anchor, two buoys and a satellite-linked communications unit attached to a baited hook, which notifies authorities in real time when a sea creature is caught.

Minister for Fisheries Mark Furner said the SMART drumlines were not appropriate in the Great Barrier Reef.