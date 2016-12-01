Dad caught in $26K Centrelink rip off

A TANNUM Sands father has been ordered to repay Centrelink $26,610.15 after fraudulently receiving benefit payments.

Kurt Andrewartha pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to four counts of obtaining financial advantage for self.

Magistrate Melanie Ho heard Andrewartha had received the Newstart and parenting payments over 65 fortnights, across four years.

Andrewartha had falsely reported his employment details, and did not notify Centrelink of changes to his circumstances, which would impact the payments.

Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said father-of-two Andrewartha had been struggling financially at the time of the offences.

Commonwealth prosecutor Sophie Harburg said it was a "persistent act of deceit", and jail time was in range given the significant amount.

Ms Ho ordered Andrewartha to repay the $26,610.15, by SPER payment plan, and sentenced him to a 12-month intensive corrections order.