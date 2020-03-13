Tannum crew ready for windy competition

SURF LIFESAVING: Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club Seniors is hosting the Wide Bay Capricorn Branch Championship at Tannum Sands Main Beach on Saturday and Sunday.

The WBC Senior Branch Championships started at 6pm on Friday with Pool Rescue at Gladstone Aquatic Centre and continues on Saturday at 8am.

With south to south-easterly winds at 20-30km/h forecast for Saturday and reducing to 15-25km/h southerlies on Sunday, it will make for challenging conditions and some exciting racing.

Coach John Andrews said the training efforts across the seniors had been mixed in the lead-up to the event.

“Most of the serious training has been put in by our young guns in the under-17 and U19, while the Masters have managed to catch up for some social swimming sessions,” Andrews said.

“We have a number of new nipper parents who have stepped up and achieved their bronze medallion and are going to have a go at competing for their first-ever time and are such great role models to their kids.

“It’s pretty easy as a parent to stand on the beach and encourage our kids to get out there and swim and paddle their way around the cans, but it’s not until you do it yourself you really appreciate how fit and skilful those nippers are.”

To give themselves an extra hitout in the lead-up to the Youth State Championship at Alexandra Headlands next weekend, the U14 nippers are ageing up to compete in the U15 age group on Saturday and Sunday.

“Taj Andrews, Kane Martin and Brady Blake are hot favourites to medal next weekend in a number of team events, so this will be their final chance to hone their transitions and team co-ordination,” Andrews said.

“Annali Philpott is also giving herself the best chance possible to prepare herself for next weekend.

“She’s solid in the water but her best medal chance will be in the 2km beach run.”

