25°
News

Tannum Crabs raise funds, help local girl have a 'normal life'

MATT HARRIS
| 3rd Aug 2017 8:10 AM
CLASSIC GIFT: Shontae Denniss shows off her new "sit to stand” standing frame with Tannum Crab Classic organiser Ernie Vaughan.
CLASSIC GIFT: Shontae Denniss shows off her new "sit to stand” standing frame with Tannum Crab Classic organiser Ernie Vaughan. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EACH year the Tannum Crab Classic helps raise money to support local families in need of medical equipment.

For nine-year old Shontae Denniss the wait took longer than expected but the end result was just the same.

Shontae suffers from Rett syndrome (RTT), a rare genetic postnatal neurological disorder of the grey matter of the brain that almost exclusively affects females.

RTT occurs in approximately one in 10,000 live female births in all geographies and across all ethnicities.

The condition means sufferers have no speech or hand functions while also causing seizures and other side effects.

To assist Shontae in living as close to a normal life as possible, a "sit to stand'' standing frame valued at $12,000 was gifted to the Rosella Park student after the money for the device was finally raised at this year's Tannum Crab Classic.

Classic organiser Ernie Vaughan said the fundraising effort for Shontae took more than one year to come to fruition.

"It took us two years to save the money over two Crab Classics,” Mr Vaughan said.

"We didn't quite make it last year so we took her on again this year to make sure we got that coin up.”

Last year's event raised $21,000 for three families, the Denniss family receiving $7000.

The remaining $5000 was raised this year.

Shontae's mother Michelle wanted to express her thanks to the community and local businesses who became involved in delivering her daughter's long-awaited standing frame.

"The sit to stand standing frame will benefit Shontae for her scoliosis, gut issues, reflux and give her inclusion by being in a standing position for activities at school,” Ms Denniss said.

"Walking frames and standing frames don't get financed by the government so usually families have to pay for them.”

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  fund raising gladstone region medical equipment tannum crabs classic

Pollie lashes out at NAIF, spruces $1b tourism fund in Gladstone

Pollie lashes out at NAIF, spruces $1b tourism fund in...

Upgrades to East Shores and Great Barrier Reef are on the cards as the Australian Labor Party takes aim at the lack of spending from the NAIF.

SEX THREAT: 600 CQ locals catch chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, hepatitis and HIV

Some people are not getting the safe sex message.

Chlamydia cases could be three times harder than official data shows

'It flipped over': Scary boat crash sparks change

SAFETY FIRST: Experienced boatie Pat Laws talks about safety on the water following the release of statistics highlighting boating accideints in 2016.

Safety paramount for local boatie.

Three deaths on Gladstone's waters in horror year

New maritime safety data shows severity of Gladstone boat crashes.

Local Partners

'I feel a lot better': Carinity already a success with students

New school has positive impact on kids who didn't like learning.

Gladstone Show's 125 birthday celebration next week

HIGHLIGHT: Monster Truck Mayhem will be part of the Gladstone Show next week. Go to www.gladstoneshowsociety.com.au for more.

Non-stop action planned for Gladstone's biggest birthday show ever.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Big Sick is refreshingly original

IF YOU'RE going to see one rom com this year, then make it this one.

Sam Armytage: Alan Jones a 'troublemaker' after booze quip

Samantha Armytage, left, was discussing how much alcohol the Queen consumed when Alan Jones then threw it back at Armytage, alluding that the Sunrise host drinks more than that. Pictures: Sam Ruttyn and David Swift

“Honestly, Sam, you started with the gin..."

Busby Marou pumped for Gladstone gig

Jeremy Marou and Thomas Busby are on tour for their album 'Postcards from the Shell House'.

Musical duo fine tunes before tour finale

Mining giant Adani wins court costs over coal terminal case

A group battling a mining firm has had another court setback after saying the coal project threatened the Great Barrier Reef.

Second setback for community group struggling with Adani

Andrew Denton to undergo heart surgery 'within days'

Former 'Enough Rope' host Andre Denton has been diagnosed with advanced heart disease.

Former host forced to quit campaign trail for voluntary euthanasia.

New documentary to reveal 'disruptor' Hawke

DOCUMENTARY: Bob Hawke's documentary to shed light on his leadership skills and long-term impact, as well as offer a few surprises.

New Bob Hawke series to shed fascinating light on 80s Australia.

'Cash me ousside' girl faces court on string of charges

The teen has faced charges.

BUILD YOUR FUTURE HERE

10 Hope Phillips Crescent, O'Connell 4680

Residential Land Set in the convenient location of Stockwood Estate, this 781m2* allotment is ... $110,000

Set in the convenient location of Stockwood Estate, this 781m2* allotment is the ideal spot for your new home (STCA). Retained and level, the block is easy to...

BUILD YOUR FUTURE HERE

6 Hope Phillips Crescent, O'Connell 4680

Residential Land Build your new home on this remarkable 878m2* allotment in Stockwood Estate ... $110,000

Build your new home on this remarkable 878m2* allotment in Stockwood Estate (STCA). Larger than average, the block allows for easy access to Glenlyon and Kirkwood...

AN EXCEPTIONAL PACKAGE

27 Philip Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

It's not often you come across a home and land package that totals 1100 plus square meters. Here is a fabulous opportunity to secure this parcel with a four...

MODERN HOME WITH SIDE ACCESS!

101 Emmadale Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 101 Emmadale Drive, New Auckland to the market! If you are looking for a spacious home with room for the growing...

Deceiving from the street but step inside...

44 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

You will be amazed at the hidden gems this property has to offer. From the outside this home may look like all the others but the yellow front door leads you into...

A Touch of Distinction!

5 Mallard Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 5 3 2 $749,000

Have you been searching for a home with a touch of distinction and high quality finish? This rare offering captures some of Gladstone's most stunning harbour views...

GLADSTONE BUSINESS PARK - 10 SIDE STREET

10 Side Street, Gladstone South 4680

Commercial MULTIPLE TENANCY OPTIONS AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE UNIT 1 : 279M2 WAREHOUSE + ... PLEASE CALL

MULTIPLE TENANCY OPTIONS AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE UNIT 1 : 279M2 WAREHOUSE + 72M2 HARDSTAND UNIT 2 : 206M2 UNIT 3 : 206M2 UNIT 4a : 281M2 SHOWROOM/OFFICES...

EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPS

22 Garden Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $175,000

This three bedroom chamferboard home is situated at 22 Garden Street, West Gladstone. This great first home is walking distance to Gladstone State High School...

PERFECT STARTER FOR A FIRST HOME BUYER...HIGHSET WITH RUMPUS...CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

10 Marian Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Looking to purchase a property where most of the hard work has been completed and you just have to move in? Then don't go past this solid high-set home located in...

Just Move In and Relax!

9 Short Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this immaculately presented low maintenance brick home that boasts the winning combination...

Squatters nightmare: Queensland woman forced to live in car

The squatters have made a Queensland mother's life hell. Picture: Channel 9

She tried calling police, but ended up getting arrested herself.

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Where Gold Coast's second casino will be built

Early artist impression of the proposed Star of the Sea development planned for Southport. Source: DBI Design

Three potential sites have been identified by city leaders

Gladstone rental vacancy rates show improvement

RECOVERY ON THE CARDS: Gladstone's rental vacancies eased 0.1% from March to June, with a vacancy rate of 6.5%.

REIQ data could indicate recovery in weaker markets.