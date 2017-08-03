Tannum Crabs raise funds, help local girl have a 'normal life'

CLASSIC GIFT: Shontae Denniss shows off her new "sit to stand” standing frame with Tannum Crab Classic organiser Ernie Vaughan.

EACH year the Tannum Crab Classic helps raise money to support local families in need of medical equipment.

For nine-year old Shontae Denniss the wait took longer than expected but the end result was just the same.

Shontae suffers from Rett syndrome (RTT), a rare genetic postnatal neurological disorder of the grey matter of the brain that almost exclusively affects females.

RTT occurs in approximately one in 10,000 live female births in all geographies and across all ethnicities.

The condition means sufferers have no speech or hand functions while also causing seizures and other side effects.

To assist Shontae in living as close to a normal life as possible, a "sit to stand'' standing frame valued at $12,000 was gifted to the Rosella Park student after the money for the device was finally raised at this year's Tannum Crab Classic.

Classic organiser Ernie Vaughan said the fundraising effort for Shontae took more than one year to come to fruition.

"It took us two years to save the money over two Crab Classics,” Mr Vaughan said.

"We didn't quite make it last year so we took her on again this year to make sure we got that coin up.”

Last year's event raised $21,000 for three families, the Denniss family receiving $7000.

The remaining $5000 was raised this year.

Shontae's mother Michelle wanted to express her thanks to the community and local businesses who became involved in delivering her daughter's long-awaited standing frame.

"The sit to stand standing frame will benefit Shontae for her scoliosis, gut issues, reflux and give her inclusion by being in a standing position for activities at school,” Ms Denniss said.

"Walking frames and standing frames don't get financed by the government so usually families have to pay for them.”