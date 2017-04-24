28°
News

Tannum Crab Classic lives up to its name

Andrew Thorpe
| 24th Apr 2017 4:30 AM
READY TO GO: The crabs were lined up and ready to race in front of an enthusiastic crowd at yesterday's Tannum Crab Classic family fun day.
READY TO GO: The crabs were lined up and ready to race in front of an enthusiastic crowd at yesterday's Tannum Crab Classic family fun day.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORE than 50 men spent the night together on the beach this weekend and caught crabs.

The Tannum Crab Classic took place at Lilley's Beach and the Tannum Sands Rugby League Club on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, raising thousands of dollars in funds for local children with disabilities and raising valuable awareness of men's mental health issues.

Committee member Chris Faux said the event's total was sitting at just under $20,000 in funds raised as of Sunday evening - and he expected they would easily overtake last year's total of $21,000 by the final count.

"It's just been a great weekend,” he said. "We moved it to the rugby league club this year (from the Tannum Sands Hotel) because it was just getting bigger and better, and we had about 1000 people through the door just (on Sunday).”

Saturday night's girl's-night-out fundraiser, the overnight mud-crabbing competition and golf on Sunday, all helped raise funds for a variety of causes, including Gladstone Hospital's children's ward.

But the highlight of the weekend was Sunday afternoon's crab races, with punters bidding on crabs to see who would be the quickest to crawl the 2.5 metres to the finish line.

"They were a bit slow - it took them a while, at least two or three minutes,” Chris said. "They weren't in any rush, but the crowd loved it.”

Crab number 1 lived up to its name and crawled away with the prize, making a syndicate of four young men, who'd pooled their money, $2000 richer.

The crabbing competition itself saw some big catches, with Brad Little taking out first place with a 1.88kg muddie and Chris Faux winning second with a 1.61kg catch.

More than $15,000 in prizes were given away over the weekend.

Gladstone Observer
Gladstone mum's heartbreaking mission to give daughter a voice

Gladstone mum's heartbreaking mission to give daughter a...

All Michelle Denniss wants is for her nine-year-old daughter Shontae to have a voice.

Stunning Gladstone region homes for sale under $1 million

BARGAIN BUYS: Ocean views, 300sqm+ floor plans and in-ground pools are available in the Gladstone region for under $1 million due to the downturn.

You don't need to be a millionaire to be in the running.

Bitten on face: Unknown animal attacks Gladstone woman

EIGHT LEGS OR NONE: The mystery animal escaped identification.

Eight legs or none? Venomous pest escapes identification.

Tannum Crab Classic lives up to its name

READY TO GO: The crabs were lined up and ready to race in front of an enthusiastic crowd at yesterday's Tannum Crab Classic family fun day.

Crabbing competition raises more than $20,000.

Local Partners

Shoppers shock as price of fruit, veggies doubles in CQ

Find out which of your staple vegies are set to double in price

The expensive gift to brighten foster children's lives

CHARITY: Port Curtis Patchwork Club gave 47 handmade quilts to Anglicare Central Queensland for the foster children of Gladstone.

The $14,000 gift these Gladstone women donated to needy kids

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Tannum Crab Classic lives up to its name

Crabbing competition raises more than $20,000 for children with disabilities.

Logies 2017: Meldrum's odd speech as Samuel Johnson wins Gold

Samuel Johnson shows off his Best Actor gong before going onto win the Gold.

Samuel Johnson named Gold Logie Winner of the 59th Annual TV Week Gold Logie...

Logies 2017: Who's taken the coveted gongs?

Kerri-Anne Kennerley poses with the Hall Of Fame Logie Award.

Award winners from Australian television industry's night of nights

Logies 2017: Samuel Johnson dedicates award to sister Connie

Samuel Johnson wins Best Actor at 2017 Logies.

'My sister is succumbing to the perils of cancer': Samuel Johnson

Logies 2017: Dave Hughes roasts Channel Seven CEO

Dave Hughes hosts opens the 2017 Logies.

Hughes sends shockwaves through Logies audience

Logies 2017: Stars are dazzling as the night begins

Karl Stefanovic and Lisa Wilkinnson hit the red carpet.

Melbourne's rolled out the red carpet for tonight's Logie Awards

Logies 2017: Karl stays sober to keep his body a temple

After famously being accused of being a little worse for wear at previous Logies, Karl Stefanovic reckons he is staying sober because his "body is a temple".

He's laying off the booze because his body is a temple, he said.

Renovators Dream with Stunning Harbour and City Views!!

15 Amelia Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 Auction 25th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this great family home that boasts the winning combination of panoramic harbour and City...

AFFORDABLE STARTER OR LONG TERM INVESTMENT .... DUCTED AIR-CONDITIONING... ACT NOW!

11 Canal Street, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $269,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this neat and tidy near new modern home well and truly below replacement! Located in a family friendly Estate and only...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME ... POSSIBLE 20K FIRST HOME OWNER&#39;S GRANT

1 Eccles Close, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $459,000

It is very rare homes of this calibre present themselves to the market. Make no mistake... no expense has been spared with the fit-out of this home. Floor to...

Enviable acreage lifestyle in a premiere location

6 Jim Whyte Way, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 7 $595,000

This lovely modern family home is positioned on a well maintained 1 hectare block in a highly sought after area of Beecher Estate. This property is within easy...

START WITH ME!

27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $265,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood to the market! This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the...

IS THIS YOUR NEW HOME??

3 Jooloo Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 3 Jooloo Court, Kin Kora to the market! If you are looking for a spacious home with room for the growing family...

ELEVATED RURAL LIVING AT ITS BEST....MAKE THE MOVE TODAY.....MUST BE SOLD

264 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Looking to make a tree change but still an approx. 15 minute drive to the shopping precinct? Then look no further than this rural beauty. This well presented...

PERFECT FAMILY HOME.....LOWSET BRICK.....MOVE STRAIGHT IN

7 Trudy Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Happy living will start here for your family. The 1,001m2 allotment gives plenty of space for everything outdoors and location is highly sought after, a few...

THE ULTIMATE RURAL LIFESTYLE....FULLY FUNCTIONAL SHED

31 Plimsoll Court, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 2 6 $579,000

If you have been finding it difficult to find the perfect property to suit the lifestyle you have been dreaming of, then this just may be what you have been...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $119,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

Stunning Gladstone region homes for sale under $1 million

BARGAIN BUYS: Ocean views, 300sqm+ floor plans and in-ground pools are available in the Gladstone region for under $1 million due to the downturn.

You don't need to be a millionaire to be in the running.

What dodgy real estate ads really mean

This dilapidated house was described as an ‘Edwardian timber home, open to your imagination’. That’s a nice way of putting it.

Real estate writing is just outsourced lying, says one writer

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

BARGAIN BUY: $30K for 'rare' Gladstone region land

RARE CHANCE: There are blocks being auctioned off in Ubobo this weekend.

'Rare' vacant blocks in region selling for a bargain

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!