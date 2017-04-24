Tannum Crab Classic lives up to its name

READY TO GO: The crabs were lined up and ready to race in front of an enthusiastic crowd at yesterday's Tannum Crab Classic family fun day.

MORE than 50 men spent the night together on the beach this weekend and caught crabs.

The Tannum Crab Classic took place at Lilley's Beach and the Tannum Sands Rugby League Club on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, raising thousands of dollars in funds for local children with disabilities and raising valuable awareness of men's mental health issues.

Committee member Chris Faux said the event's total was sitting at just under $20,000 in funds raised as of Sunday evening - and he expected they would easily overtake last year's total of $21,000 by the final count.

"It's just been a great weekend,” he said. "We moved it to the rugby league club this year (from the Tannum Sands Hotel) because it was just getting bigger and better, and we had about 1000 people through the door just (on Sunday).”

Saturday night's girl's-night-out fundraiser, the overnight mud-crabbing competition and golf on Sunday, all helped raise funds for a variety of causes, including Gladstone Hospital's children's ward.

But the highlight of the weekend was Sunday afternoon's crab races, with punters bidding on crabs to see who would be the quickest to crawl the 2.5 metres to the finish line.

"They were a bit slow - it took them a while, at least two or three minutes,” Chris said. "They weren't in any rush, but the crowd loved it.”

Crab number 1 lived up to its name and crawled away with the prize, making a syndicate of four young men, who'd pooled their money, $2000 richer.

The crabbing competition itself saw some big catches, with Brad Little taking out first place with a 1.88kg muddie and Chris Faux winning second with a 1.61kg catch.

More than $15,000 in prizes were given away over the weekend.